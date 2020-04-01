So we are supposed to distance ourselves from others and that's fine. But last Tuesday, when thinking Walmart was helping us seniors out by letting us go in a hour before the store opened to get groceries, was a nice thing for them to do.
They only had the self-checkouts open and just at one end. Needless to say, we were like cattle all lined up and nobody had any distance between them. I hope they get it right the next time. I just won't be there.
Debora Walker, Markleville
