Someone told me after an election that I’d lost, it isn’t about the votes you get but who counts them.
To ensure some scoundrels don’t mess with counting votes this election we can put in place some simple measurements. First, is to have representatives from all parties there when the counting is done. Second, is to videotape all counts and invite the media to witness the counting. Simple measures that can be easily done and will drag down the current rate of .0025% of mail-in ballots voter fraud.
It would be a whole lot easier to hack our electronic voting system. Hopefully, for the finals of our morals and intelligence test in November the United States Postal Service doesn’t get sabotaged and all our mail-in votes are counted and preserved for history on video.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.