Two current paradigms that tend to rely on consensus science are anthropogenic global warming, and the origin of hydrocarbons (fossil guels), both of which have a good chance of being altered as we continue to refine truth and our understanding of reality (my opinion).
Science is often presented as dealing in absolute truths, but, in truth, every scientific theory represents but an approximation of reality. With that understanding, it becomes clear that skepticism is an important trait for anyone who enters the sphere of science, and, if and when the Majority parades any scientific paradigm as the final answer to “The Question,” we might be prudent in being at least a little skeptical. The concept of Majority Prejudice too often comes disguised as proof of a theory’s truth.
Here are a few theories that once were considered “locks” on our understanding of reality:
The Earth is the center of the universe.
The Phlogiston Theory
Aether Theory
The Universe is eternal.
Spontaneous generation
Newton Mechanics
If you believed any of the above, you were probably in the majority (including scientists). In each case, you would have been wrong. These are but a few theories that are now in the dust bin of science, but there will no doubt be others added going forward.
Mark Twain provided a good warning for us: “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it may be time to pause and reflect.” That’s pretty good advice.
Jim Clark, Frankton
