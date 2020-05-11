I own and operate Permanence Tattoo Gallery at 10th and Meridian in beautiful downtown Anderson, Indiana. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak we closed our doors March 16. The county ordered tattoo shops to close a few days later. The reopening date is up in the air and has changed several times and may very well change again.
With cities and states across the country inching toward reopening industries not unlike my own, I have concerns. We operate within 6 feet. We operate within 6 inches. Our business is human contact and bodily fluid. At this time we cannot morally, ethically and frankly financially acquire the proper PPE to safely perform our trade.
Many health care professionals across the world are struggling to maintain adequate supply of PPE for a job much more essential than my own. However, licensed tattooers, piercers, cosmetologists, estheticians and the like all contribute to our local economy and help form the foundation of our small business community. What will become of these local businesses who are stuck with the decision of (A) Risking their health for financial survival by opening prematurely and/or without proper PPE or (B) Playing it safe, staying home and hoping the storm will pass before our ships sink?
Jacob Harrison, Anderson
