In 2016, I supported Bernie Sanders in the primary and was disappointed in the way he was treated by the DNC. So, I thought I’d see what Jill Stein was pushing at a meeting in Muncie. I found out Jill was pushing that Hillary Clinton was going to win by a landslide, so in protest I should vote for Stein. I thought it was asinine to waste my vote in such an important election for the future of our nation. The votes Jill Stein received handed Donald Trump the election and to where we’re at today.
I’m pleading with the Bernie supporters not to go down that rabbit hole again. Support Joe Biden with all you have, because you know the alternative is Trump. Support Democrats for the House and Senate also, because without Democrats in charge Bernie's ideas will not be heard or get a vote in a Republican-held legislative body.
Bernie supporters make up part the future of the Democratic Party, but they need to be patient. Whether you agree with those that seem like dinosaurs in our party or not, get involved in local politics. If you can change the mind of a dinosaur, you’re learning how to deal with difficult people. Before you know it, you’ll be running the party and then you’re on the road to your own Jurassic era.
Tim Mahaffey, Mahaffey
