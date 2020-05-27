President Trump won by the narrowest of margins in 2016, and while I believe he will win in 2020, victory is far from certain. If Joe Biden wins and Nancy Pelosi remains in power, liberals are coming for our guns.
That is why it is critical we have a staunch advocate of the Second Amendment in Congress. That’s Victoria Spartz. Spartz is the only candidate endorsed by the NRA because she is the only candidate with a record of defending our Second Amendment rights. Spartz understands the Second Amendment isn’t just about hunting or home defense. It’s a hedge against tyranny. She grew up in Sovet-occupied Ukraine and understands tyrants always begin their reign by disarming law-abiding people, and she won’t stand for.
If you support the Second Amendment, Victoria Spartz is the clear choice for Congress on June 2.
Steve Nelson, Summitville
