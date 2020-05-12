As a constitutional conservative, I believe in liberty, low taxes, and smaller government. Many times I have been disappointed by Republicans who have campaigned on these issues and then didn’t have the courage to make the tough votes to defend them.
As an Indiana state senator, I have had a front row seat to observe how Victoria Spartz behaves when those tough votes arise. She sits right beside me in the Senate chamber. She makes courageous votes every single time conservative values are on the line and often persuades other senators to stand tall when the pressure is on.
She once made a speech on the Senate floor, where she talked about her experiences growing up under the communistic regime of the Soviet Union. She reminded us how precious our liberty is, how fortunate we are to be Americans, and how steadfastly we must defend our liberty.
At 21 years old, Victoria moved halfway around the world to escape the evils of socialism. She’s not about to let it creep into America. Most of us are Americans by birth, but Victoria had to earn the right to be an American. Today, she is a wife, mother of two, farmer, business owner, and CPA.
There are several good candidates in the field of 15 Republicans running for Congress, but there is only one Victoria Spartz. If you value liberty, low taxes, and a smaller federal government, then please choose Victoria Spartz. She is every bit as courageous as she is conservative.
State Sen. Mike Gaskill, Pendleton
