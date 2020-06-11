The racism in this country must stop. Now! This is not just about George Floyd, although his "brutal" death in Minneapolis on live TV had to be devastating to his family, friends, community, and any Christian who watched it.
This is about equal justice "for all." It's about laws which govern all of us, not just a few. It's about no one being above the law – not even a police officer. It's about all of us standing up and saying: "There weren't good people on both sides!" It's about humanity and whether our country has a heart and empathy for our fellow Americans and whether we are finally ready to fight for change which is long overdue.
When will we learn? How many deaths are enough? Too many people think that as long as it doesn't impact their family, it's not their problem. This is faulty thinking. We know all too well that international terrorism, wars, church shootings, children killed in schols and viruses will eventually impact us all. This is no different. Hate spreads like a plague and Jesus Christ was quite clear in his teachings – We should believe in, and act like, the parable of the Good Samaritan. We also have to stand up for those less fortunate and those being persecuted.
What we are seeing, is un-American. Please join me by standing up against all bullying and racism. Thank you.
Michael Sellers, Anderson
