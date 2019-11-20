I am a substitute school teacher with three different school corporations: First, Anderson Community Schools (they pay $70 per day): second, Daleville Community Schools (they pay $75 per day) and South Madison through www.willsub.com (they pay $84.25 per day).

I am a college graduate with a bachelor's degree and I am not a former teacher. Anderson Community Schools is the largest corporation by far and they pay the least and it makes no sense to me. Do the math, as a substitute teacher would you rather earn $84.25, $75 or $70 per day?

My point is Anderson Community Schools needs to increase the daily pay for a substitute school teacher. The gap is $84.25-$70, which is a difference of $14.25 per day.

When is the low pay issue for substitute school teachers going to be addressed? I have not heard this addressed because there is no union or group to negotiate and represent substitute teachers.

Edwin Reiner, Chesterfield

