I don’t get it. More than half of the people in The Herald Bulletin online poll (June 5) voted for Trump to be re-elected. I just don’t get it. Look around you – how has his presidency helped Anderson?
No manufacturing jobs that he promised have shown up here. Race relations have deteriorated under his term. He has most certainly not solved the immigration problem or the health care crisis. He can’t even get his own party to come up with viable solutions to these problems. Our world relationships even with our allies are a mess. The only people who have benefited from his presidency are the rich and big business. He touts that the unemployment rate has gone down but only for low-paying jobs.
He name calls, he disrespects everyone – women, blacks, special needs, handicapped, even men not on his team. He fires anyone who has a different opinion.
My friends who would NEVER accept the way he treats people from their children or students or church members stand behind him as the best person to Make America Great? I don’t get it.
Liz Smith, Orestes
