What is the Indiana Legislature's agenda for this year? Like all the other years it's whatever big business and the Chamber of Commerce tell them it is.
The Legislature has piled the highest tax burden on the average citizen and low wage earners in Indiana than any state in the nation. A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy and the Indiana Institute of Working Families in October 2018 says the wealthiest Hoosiers pay 6.5% of their income in state and local taxes. Low-income Hoosiers pay 12.8%.
A few weeks ago I had a 12-by-18-foot carpet put in my living room, $60 in state taxes it cost me. I see a $15 state tax on my utility bill. What do I get for my $60 and all the other taxes I pay?
One of the worst state governments for the average citizens in America. The political dictators are sitting on $2 billion of our tax money at the Statehouse, while teachers have to spend money out of their own pockets to buy supplies for their classrooms.
Republicans are in total control of state government. The Republicans say children are treated worse in Madison County than any county in the state. I agree with them on that.
How can the state Legislature help?
• Raise the state minimum wage to $10 per hour and 50 cents each year until it reaches $14 per hour.
• With all the extra gambling money coming in, the state needs to set up a revenue sharing plan for small cities and towns.
• The state needs to raise the unemployment compensation. In a few months the road and construction workers will be back working in that 100-degree heat. In the meantime bills have to be paid.
Jim Janes Sr., Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.