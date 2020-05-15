We want to give a big shoutout to St. Vincent of Anderson for continuing to provide snack bags for students. This additional food was given to students during the school year and they have brought it down for bus drivers to pass out with the meals the schools are providing.
We have some hard-working people behind the scenes, workers at the hospital, "lunch ladies" at our schools, administrators, and teachers who have been riding on the buses to pass out the food. And we can't forget the bus companies, drivers, and owner operators who have made this happen. Everyone stay safe.
Thank you again, St. Vincent Hospital, for everything you do for the students of Anderson Community Schools.
Nancy Hart, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.