Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.