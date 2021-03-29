Once in awhile I lose faith in humanity. I think, "Does anyone care?"
I ordered pizza today for the first time in two months. Half hour later the man shows up with the food and I pay him with a nice tip. He then said to me, "Do you mind if I rake the leaves in your yard and take away all of the falling branches?" I admit I am not a very good home keeper. The leaves from last fall are still there and there are several branches broken off from the trees which need to be removed. I told the man, "Well, Sir, I appreciate it yet I don't have any real extra money to pay you." He said, "Oh no, I want to do it for free." I was shocked and said, "Why would you do that?" He replied, "My brother and I own a lawn care company and we have no work right now so we will do your yard for no charge." I said, "Sure, that is very nice of you, go ahead."
Still amazed how with God, nothing is impossible. He can bring someone to your front door willing to rake your leaves and remove the tree limbs all for no charge.
Sean Baltz, Anderson
