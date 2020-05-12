As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, I believe Dee Thornton, Democrat, is the leader we need in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.
Our nation faces many challenges such as rising health care costs, public health and opioid crises, insufficient support for education, crumbling infrastructures, increasing gun violence, and pressing threats to our environment and the current economy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As our representative in Congress, Dee will focus on principled leadership, accountability and accessibility, and family-centered policies.
As our representative, she will be a listener, show humility, and work with the highest standards of integrity, honest and transparency.
As an active listener, she will be accessible and will hear our concerns and suggestions. We, government, business, and individuals, all have a role in building a brighter future.
As the person representing the 5th Congressional District, she will be making decisions about the future, as well as making life better for all citizens now. Her vision includes strong families, where everyone has a job that provides an acceptable standard of living, a world-class education system in which safe schools prepare students to meet 21st-century challenges, adequate health care, and compassionate support for our seniors.
As our representative in Congress, she will use her experiences and skills to deliver results for all Hoosiers. I believe Dee’s experiences have prepared her well for what lies ahead. I am endorsing and voting for Dee Thornton to represent Indiana’s 5th District.
Patsy Wood Spencer, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.