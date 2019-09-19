Folks, I bought a battery for my tractor last week. I simply brought the old battery in, and carried the new one home in my bare hands. Easy. Safe.
Which made me think of the Aug. 29 Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting regarding Lone Oak Solar Farm. We had drama, we had emotion, and we had political shenanigans. But, we had little truth. Especially troubling was the suggestion that solar panels could leak toxic substances.
Folks, that battery in your car contains 17 pounds of lead, swimming in sulfuric acid. That's about 300 times the amount of lead in a solar panel. Why is someone afraid of a solar panel and not their car battery?
Do we need to monitor the quality of the water in our yards because of our car's batteries, oil, gas, radiator fluid and every other toxic substance in that vehicle? What about the electric and phone wires running underground? How about the lead, mercury, arsenic cadmium, chlorine, and bromine in the cellphone you hold up to your face 47 times a day? You don't worry because they are sealed up tight. Safe and sound.
Let's stop lying. If you believe it's more important that you not see solar panels from several hundred feet, than for your farming neighbors to remain solvent, Madison County to benefit from many millions of dollars in tax revenue, and for us to make a small dent in the climate change problem, just say so. Stop lying. Let's start speaking the truth.
