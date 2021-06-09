The Massachusetts Institute of Technology puts voter fraud at .00006% nationwide, proving we do a very good job securing our elections. In a democracy, it is important that a large portion of the population votes.
For Americans that work and have difficulties getting around, waiting in long lines at the polls to vote is a hassle. It is especially difficult at voting centers that are poorly staffed and do not have enough voting machines to cover the volume of voters. You may think that .00006% of voter fraud is a good enough reason to disenfranchise millions of their fellow Americans of their voting rights, I do not.
The Democrats' plan for our democracy is to make voting easier for all Americans which increases the percentage of Americans voting and strengthening our democracy. Mail-in voting, ballot drop-offs and early voting cuts the wait time way down for those voting at the polls on Election Day.
The Republican plan for our democracy is to make voting harder for Americans which decreases the percentage of Americans voting and weakening our democracy. The Republican plan will lead to longer lines in every voting center, except polling spots for very wealthy Americans.
Powerful democracies like ours are not brought down by armies but by traitors from within.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
