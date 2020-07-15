Recently I experienced a trip to the emergency room at Community Hospital in Anderson. Not only were the young men who came to help me into the ambulance pleasant and efficient, so were the emergency room staff.
Dr. Macdonnell and nurse Heather were comforting, kind, and efficient. Soon I was given an ultrasound test (due to a technician bringing in a portable machine to my cubicle) which considerably shortened my wait time. Soon I was diagnosed, treated, given a leg stabilizer and a walker for my 5-foot stature.
All staff were efficient, pleasant, complimentary and kind. I was given a list of written instructions to my orthopedic doctor. Kudos to Community Hospital staff.
Cassandra Riggs, Anderson
