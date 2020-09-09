I don't understand how anyone can reelect a person like Donald Trump. He has taken more power than he is allowed because Republicans don't have the backbone to stop him. He only cares about himself pleasing Vladimir Putin and his perfect hair. He only puts people in the White House who will do his evil deeds and lie like he does. He even has his family working there. Is that even legal?
He threatens, intimidates and puts people down. He does what's legal or illegal for his own political and monetary gains and don't get in his way or he will put the military police on you with tear gas.
He gives to the rich and takes from the poor.
He can't do his job on the golf course. He has turned our allies against us. He divides us, encourages violence. He called the virus a hoax, a cold, or said it would just go away. He puts children in cages taken from their parents like animals. Now he is trying to keep us from voting safely by refusing to fund the USPS.
We are losing our democracy.
Kay Clingerman, Middletown
