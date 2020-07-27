I wrote “how low will the GOP go” on June 18 and, thanks to the New York Times, I found out in eight days they’re a bottomless pit for some of them. The Times reported on ex-KGB chief and billionaire Vladimir Putin putting a bounty on our troops and our Allies’ troops in Afghanistan.
The White House was aware of the bounty in early 2019 but President Trump believed Putin over our intelligence and military personnel. Since then Trump has praised Putin and invited him to Washington. Trump has even been pushing to get Russian back in the G-7 and lift all sanctions against Russia.
Republicans in Congress pushed Putin’s propaganda during the impeachment hearings that impeached Trump. Trump got the GOP to remove condemnation of Russia from the platform and he wants to remove our troops from Germany to please Putin.
I do praise the Republicans in Lincoln Project and other GOP groups that show their morals and bravery by choosing their nation over Trump. I also praise the Vets against Trump and all the former generals and national security officials that have spoken out on Trump being unfit for the presidency.
With the coronavirus infecting over 4 million Americans and killing over 145,000 shows the White House hasn’t been smart, honest or thoughtful of others. The White House now wants to force schools to open. Will Trump’s awful leadership through the virus infect enough Americans to prevent our election this November?
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.