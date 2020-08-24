I have written several times about the failures and concerns related to Donald Trump serving as president. This offering is specific to the claims of a possible cure or viable treatment to counteract the viral pandemic. The pattern is one of a man desperate to find some "magic bullet" on which he can hang his hat in the belief the virus will be controlled, if not completely eradicated.
The president began his run of potential remedies on very poor scientific footing. He actually stated in a press conference that a disinfectant might be injected to fight the disease. Faulty, uninformed and poor judgment on display as he made this proposal. On more than one occasion, separated by several weeks, Mr. Trump has advocated for the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug which also is used to treat lupus. However, medical leaders, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have emphatically stated this drug has no efficacy in treating COVID-19. Now, in recent days, the president has again endorsed the use of another unproven substance as a viral "cure." Oleandrin is a botanical extract, known to have some positive effects in treating certain cancers in a lab. Results of tests in treating COVID-19 were found to be invalid.
The pattern is distinct – throw out possible, but unproven, remedies primarily as a distraction from a poor federal response to the pandemic. But if, by chance, there would be success, Trump would be the first to take credit.
Thomas Murray, Alexandria
