After testing positive for COVID-19, Donald Trump was sent to one of the best hospitals in the world and was given free medicines that hardly anyone has used before. All health care was given Trump at no charge. He bragged about what wonderful care he received, while we received conflicting messages about his recovery.
At the same time Trump and Republicans are doing everything they can to kill Obamacare in the Supreme Court and kicking millions off their health care. That is why they are rushing to get his Supreme Court pick so they can kill the Affordable Care Act and end Roe v. Wade.
While still under care, Trump had the Secret Service take him for a joy ride so he could wave to his supporters. Now he is telling the country not to worry about COVID-19 and just go out and enjoy yourself. Really, Donald? Tell that to the over 211,000 families who have lost family and friends to this virus, because of his inept response and not telling Americans how deadly this pandemic is.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
