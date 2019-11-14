These are things President Trump has done while in office:
• Greatly improved the economy, significantly lessened unemployment, improved trade balances, and created millions of jobs.
• Lifted millions of Americans off food stamps.
• Eliminated a massive amount of bureaucratic and stifling regulations.
• Eliminated Obamacare individual mandate penalty.
• Instrumental in getting NATO allies to spend billions of dollars more on defense.
• Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
• Coordinated a vastly improved U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal (USMCA) to replace NAFTA.
• Improved vetting and screening for refugees, and switched focus to overseas resettlement.
He signed the USMCA trade deal on Nov. 30, 2018; yet, the Democrats consistently delay legislative approval. The Democrats steadfastly refuse to address immigration reform loopholes proposed by the president months ago. Trump has tried to make improvements on drug reform policies and numerous other issues, but again, faces resistant and stern opposition from the Democrats.
The Democrats don’t have time to legislate for the good of America. Why? It’s because their primary and consuming objective has been to get Trump out of office since the 2016 election. They’ve consistently used lies, deceptions, slander and vicious negativity against Trump. They’ve used the fabricated Robert Mueller investigation; Stormy Daniels smear; racist label; constant pursuit of tax returns; Ukraine impeachment scam; and other assaults against him.
Imagine what Trump could do if the “do nothing” Democrats and mainstream media would work with, and not against him.
It’s time to vote the divisive and corrupt Democrats out of office.
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
