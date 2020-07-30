Donald Trump has finally admitted what nearly everyone else in America has known all along: COVID-19 is not going to magically, miraculously disappear one day. But that admission is too little, too late, and too transparently for the wrong reasons. After downplaying the seriousness of the virus for months, dismissing the need to wear masks and maintain social distance, now Trump, because his poll numbers are sliding disastrously, has decided to pretend to be a thoughtful leader. All this is 140,000 deaths (and counting) too late.
But what else can we expect from a president who illegally and unethically, from a White House desk, touts some guy's beans because the guy said nice things about him; who expresses sympathy for a monster like Ghislaine Maxwell and commutes the sentence of a creep like Roger Stone; who, like some Third World dictator, sends in federal agents against the wishes of local government; and who, by The Washington Post's count, has lied or made misleading statements over 18,000 times during his presidency? Now, suddenly, we should believe him when he tells us it's safe to fully open schools again? Donald Trump long ago lost the right to be trusted.
George Will was right in his recent column when he wrote that "Under the most frivolous person ever to hold any great nation's highest office, this nation is in a downward spiral" and that "The nation's floundering government is now administered by a gangster regime."
Stephen Guy, Daleville
