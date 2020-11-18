I know how Donald Trump supporters feel. I felt the same way four years ago when Trump won fair and square, but this time he lost fair and square.
His claims of voter fraud and the election was rigged is childish. Joe Biden's victory is a mandate just like what Trump claimed four years ago. In Trump's mind is if he wins, the election is not rigged, but when he loses (which he did) the election was rigged.
Trump is so petty that he has instructed all of his cabinet heads not to cooperate with Biden and his team. He apparently forgot how he was treated by the Obama administration when he won four years ago. Barack Obama invited Trump to the oval office two days after he won and gave him access to the money and all information that goes with it.
Trump is putting our nation at risk by not even allowing Biden to the daily briefings from our intelligent agencies.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
