Feb. 7 was the first-year anniversary of Donald J. Trump telling writer Bob Woodward that the virus was deadly stuff, more deadly than the flu. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told Trump the virus would be the largest national security crisis of his presidency.
Feb. 28 was the anniversary of Trump’s speech where he informed the nation on COVID-19. In front of God and country he compared it to a common flu and said it would disappear quickly. He also praised China for their response. It's too bad he didn’t follow their response because it would’ve saved thousands of Americans.
When the Jan. 6 commission does their investigation into the Capitol attack, they should start with that February speech.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
