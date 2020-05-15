Don't forget what the Prez said: If the president wants a test he can have a test. Donald Trump gets a test every day, but doesn't think the rest of us should, just get back to work so the economy will get better. He is said to be so mad that his staff isn't taking care of him.
He and Mike Pence have been exposed to the virus by aides, but never wear a mask. Trump said it would make him look stupid. I got news for him, he looks plenty stupid without one. With him and Pence, it is do what I say, not what I do. Some leaders. Others are supposed to quarantine, but not them.
Trump talks about the death toll could reach 100,000. They are just numbers to him, not all the grief that thousands of Americans are going through. All he cares about is his reelection. The man has no empathy for others, just for himself. He is encouraging the governors to reopen their economies which could very likely cause a second wave of sickness and deaths. Of course he will say he is not responsible for what happens, while the rest of us will have to keep at home even more. Trump is never responsible for anything that goes bad, he just takes credit if it makes him look good.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
