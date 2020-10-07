The intrigue and belief that President Trump, as the non-political candidate in 2016, would change things and accomplish productive growth in Washington has not come to fruition. He campaigned on plans for health care, immigration reform and infrastructure funding. Mr. Trump stated he would lead a movement to "repeal and replace" Obamacare.
At present, four years later, he and the Republicans still have no plan regarding health care. Despite making public statements a "plan" is forthcoming, he speaks of protecting pre-existing medical conditions at the very time his administration is in court trying to dismantle the plan already in place. While touting a plan to build a wall, he only makes reference to this project when he wants to instill fear of caravans invading or when he seeks "pie-in-the-sky" solutions to distract from his failures. Infrastructure needs arise at times, from both parties, but have been easily dismissed.
There is no leadership, no planning and no acceptance of the primary threat – our viral health crisis. Lacking in preparedness as he took the job, Mr. Trump has failed to learn or gain perspective while in office. He purports or acts only to what is expeditious to re-election. He lacks insight, competency and empathy. He blames others when problems have come on his watch, then stands aside claiming he will save us – from himself? His strategy, as if he was the outsider from 2016, is to instill enough fear that citizens will retain him. What's missing is a qualified man for the job.
Thomas Murray, Alexandria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.