Do you feel safer under President Donald Trump’s leadership? He takes the United States out of the Paris climate agreement which will lead to speeding up global warming. Backing out Iran agreement has gotten Iran 10 years closer in developing nuclear weapons. His pal in North Korea has nuclear subs loaded with nuclear missiles that can strike 100% of the United States. He believes Vladimir Putin’s propaganda over our own CIA and the FBI.
He says he is innocent but fights tooth and nail to hide the evidence requested by the U.S. House of Representatives. He wants to pay for his $3 trillion tax cuts by gutting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. He says he’s not a corrupt con man, but he is extremely scared that his taxes will be made public. He calls news organizations that present the facts as fake news, while calling news outlets pushing the Russian narrative as patriotic. He's a pathological liar that can’t be trusted, sitting in the Oval Office.
Innocent people don’t block evidence in criminal cases. Trump has been blocking evidence for three years. Innocent people don’t block witnesses from testifying to the U.S. House of Representatives.
As Trump gets closer to impeachment, Putin will be fast tracking their agenda. Throwing the Kurds under the bus is part of Putin’s plan to make the United States an unreliable and untrustworthy ally. As Trump continues wiping his backside with our Constitution, our nation flounders.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
