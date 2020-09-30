Are Trump signs with “no more bullsh**” a joke or a serious misunderstanding of reality? With over 20,000 lies coming from Trump in three and half years, Trump is shoveling BS by the train load.
Calling 1,800 Marines who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our nation Losers is BS from a fake bone spur coward. Not wanting to pay tribute to these brave Marines because your hair might get messed up is BS from an egoist coward.
Calling all of the brave men and women that have served this nation over the last 244 years Suckers is BS. I know my dad, uncles, cousins and everyone I’ve known that served in the military were patriots for serving their country.
Lying for months about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic is BS by a psychopath. Calling the virus a hoax that will magically disappear is BS by a pathological liar. The 6,824,243 infections and 201,239 deaths in the U.S. is higher than the other G7 nations added together and that’s no BS.
Having a president that relies on Russia to stay in office and shows Russian MIGs in his 9/11 ad is BS. Hiding intelligence of Russian interference in our election from states is a betrayal to each state and BS. Still calling Russian interference a hoax after the House, Senate and intelligence agencies proved it to be true is treasonous BS.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
