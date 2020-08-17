In his news conference (campaign speech) on Aug. 12, President Donald Trump keeps talking about the wonderful job he is doing on the COVID-19 virus. Really, with over 1,000 Americans dying each day? No, you and Vice President Mike Pence have done a terrible job.
Trump and Pence have been lying about mail-in votes being full of fraud, and have absolutely no proof because there is none. All this is another way they want to suppress the vote, and have people standing in lines in the midst of the terrible pandemic. He has no concern for our health, he just wants to win regardless of the cost to Americans.
And at last we have heard the truth what Trump and his Republican stooges want to do with his payroll tax cut. The payroll taxes pay for Social Security and keep it funded for those who need Social Security now and for those that will in coming years. I couldn't believe my ears when he said that he wants to end the payroll tax and put Social Security in the General Fund. Really, he said that. What with trillion-dollar deficits caused by this tax cut for the rich, and the economy in free fall? Republicans have been wanting to end Social Security and Medicare and now we know how they want to do it.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
