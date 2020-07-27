What a surprise. Sen. Mike Braun says that he doesn't support stimulus checks for ordinary Americans. He said he is worried about deficits ... except the deficits created by the nearly two trillion dollars for the rich and corporations. Of course, he benefited from those deficits.
On many issues I have contacted Braun and Todd Young, and not one time has Braun responded. Todd Young has always responded.
I know that those who support Trump blindly follow him without falter. How do you support a commander in chief who has known for over a year that Russians are paying bounties to the Taliban for killing our young men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line for all of us.
Cadet bone spurs denied he was aware, but he was informed about the bounties in 2019. And what does he do now, he wants to punish the person who informed the public. That is what real treason is and he should never be reelected.
It is bad enough that he has bungled the response to COVID-19, and now that he has told governors to reopen and stay open, the virus is killing more and more Americans. Now he wants to open schools which in many states it would cause more and more deaths.
He has shown over and over that all he cares about is winning reelection over the thousands who have died under his non-leadership.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
