Virginia Wood, in her letter of Aug. 31, says we need to respect Donald Trump and believe what he says because we don't know what he thinks. But we do know what he thinks because he tells us all the time. And we have the ability to think about what he says.
I guess she wants us to go along quietly with everything Trump says just because he is the president. That is what people in Germany did when Adolf Hitler came to power. That is what authoritarians want. God help our country if everyone decided to just “go along.”
Fran Hoffman, Elwood
