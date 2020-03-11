President Trump on Mount Rushmore? Surely you jest. Can you please tell me why? First of all, even a master stone cutter could not duplicate the dead squirrel on his head. Would it be that he and his policies make our drinking water polluted? Maybe his cuts to the EPA that make the air we breathe polluted? His one quality is telling more lies than any other president, not exactly a plus.
Now we have to deal with coronavirus, and who does he appoint to coordinate all the efforts to control it. Mike Pence, not a doctor but a lawyer, and a science denier. Why would he not use the professionals at the CDC? Trump's biggest concern is what is happening with the stock market, which mainly helps his rich friends, is falling like a lead balloon. Trump has also cut the budget for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Well, when you give tax cuts for corporations and the super rich you have to make cuts elsewhere. You know he also wants to make large cuts for Medicare and Social Security.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
