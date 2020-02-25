Norma Abbey had a well written and true letter in this paper on Feb. 10, "A sad chapter in American history." The cartoon above her letter was perfectly placed, check it out. The artist is Dave Granlund and it is President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Attorney General William Barr with Oscars 2020. She mentioned President Richard Nixon and I wanted to add, as bad a president as Mr. Nixon was, he did put the EPA in place and he did have the smarts and decency to resign.
This administration has cut funding more than 31% to the EPA. According to the Sierra Club, this administration is bringing us closer to an environmental Armageddon with climate change. Do you think this is smart? It is like they are taking a wrecking ball to our environment. This administration does not deserve four more years. How much more harm can they do? A lot; we only have one earth. Besides that we could lose our democracy.
Mr. Trump seems to love dictators and probably would like to be one. The Republican senators are not doing their job they were elected to do. Right now they are working around the clock to end our health care and Mitch McConnell, the Grim Reaper, would love to dismantle our Social Security and Medicare. We certainly need a change in government. I will vote for the chosen Democratic nominee whoever he or she might be.
Joan Luntsford, Anderson
