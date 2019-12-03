In February 1989, the food and beverage tax was created, its purpose was to raise money for the construction of a convention center in Anderson.
Now 30 years later, no center, but the tax lives on.
It's used for anything and everything but a convention center. The officials have given away the ideal location and building plus subsidies and tax breaks.
I am talking about the Anderson High School and gymnasium. What a center it would make, all the events, local and national that could be held there are endless.
This would bring this dead city to life, and lastly the food and beverage tax could be used on a convention center, for which it was created.
Tom Jewell, Anderson
