With the spreading of the new coronavirus in the United States, would it be possible to utilize empty school buildings for temporary hospitals for just COVID-19 patients?
This would keep patients, as well as staff, at regular hospitals more protected of the virus.
The schools have plenty of space, restrooms, and most have kitchens and parking space for emergency vehicles. And it would keep patients localized in one area.
This is something that needs to be checked before this virus gets out of control.
Sandra Layton, Anderson
