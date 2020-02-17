Time and time again recently, I have heard how the U.S. senators are not "representing the voters," and not "doing their duty." And how "some states are not represented equally in the Senate." This shows a misunderstanding of a basic principle of our federal government.
The Senate is not meant to represent the "people." It is meant to represent the individual state's interests. This is the essence of a bicameral Congress. Until the passage of the 17th Amendment in 1913, the senators were not voted in during an election. They were chosen by the state legislators instead.
This was a compromise by the architects of the Constitution. It was to ensure that the individual states would come together to ratify the Constitution, and the smaller states would be able to retain their own sets of rights after joining the United States, to prevent what the Founders saw as the "Tyranny of Democracy." The 17th Amendment gave the election of senators back to the people, but that did not lessen their responsibility to their states.
The Electoral College is also set up along these same principles, although with a single "voting body."
Our problems now arise because of something the Founders did not anticipate: an entrenched two-party system that has taken over control of our government.
So in effect, instead of representing the state's rights, or by extension, the voter's rights, the typical U.S. senator now represents only the input of the parties instead.
I ask you this: Where in the Constitution does it mention political parties at all? And yet they now have iron-grip control of the Senate, and several other aspects of government as well.
That they run their own presidential primaries by their own rules, at taxpayer expense, is obscene.
David Seal, Anderson
