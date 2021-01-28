After reading a few letters to the editor I find that Donald Trump lovers are whining about our local paper spreading lies about Trump. What a joke. Trump has told over 25,000 lies since taking office. Boo-hoo! What did they like about this self-centered liar?
He has never lifted a finger to help the many supporters who fought for him. He is only good for conspiracy theories without proof, you know, like he actually won the election? He had his many chances in court, but without any actual proof of election fraud, it was thrown out of court. Even the Supreme Court that he packed threw his case out twice. His reign of terror is over.
For four years he has called the press the enemy of the people, just like all tyrants do. He has been eroding our democracy for years, culminating in the attack on the bedrock of our democracy on Jan. 6 costing five people their lives. And thankfully many have been caught and will pay dearly for their heinous acts of violence. Many more will soon pay for their part in the attack. Oh yeah, impeached twice.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
