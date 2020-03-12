For those that don’t know what the Democratic National Committee stands for, here is a list. Strengthening voter right laws and campaign finance laws. Invest in infrastructure to create jobs and to improve our nation. Reversing the rising cost of prescription drugs. Fighting for workers’ fundamental rights and against income inequality. Combating climate change and power our economy on clean energy. Protecting and improving the Affordable Care Act. Protecting reproductive health and rights. Protecting civil rights for LGBTQ Americans. Ensuring the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share of taxes. Protecting and expanding Social Security and Medicare. Enacting universal paid family and sick leave. Protecting and strengthening public education. Providing tax relief to the middle class. Protecting Dreamers and TPS recipients. Providing relief from student debt. Restoring environmental protections. Stopping foreign interference in our government. Supporting veterans’ affairs.
The Democrat-controlled House has over 275 bills that address some those issues being held up indefinitely by the Republican-controlled Senate. This shows Democrats are doing what we pay them for and passing legislations. This also proves Republicans aren’t doing what we pay them for and aren’t following their oaths of office.
Right now, our two senators, congressperson and president are all Republicans. If you believe in things the DNC is standing for and are tired of lies, please vote.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
