President Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, maneuvered the appointment of Republican millionaire Louis DeJoy as U.S. postmaster general. DeJoy’s mission is to make the U.S. Postal Service a profit-making business, and to fulfill President Trump’s goal to raise postal fees charged to Amazon. Since DeJoy’s appointment, delivery of necessary prescription drugs for veterans and seniors and other crucial mail has been dramatically delayed.
DeJoy’s cost-cutting thus far includes removing blue collection boxes, eliminating high-speed mail sorting equipment, reducing overtime, and implementing a strict time schedule for trucks (even if they run empty). Mail delivery is an expensive public service. To save money, DeJoy has other plans, including to limit service and charge a fee for rural delivery. He plans making a profit on parcel delivery.
Radically reorganizing the Postal Service was not expressly designed to slow mail-in balloting in the 2020 election, but that result was foreseeable. A Republican political belief is that the purpose of government is to protect property and provide for national defense. The Democratic Party wants government also to provide public services, such as Social Security retirement, Medicare, and health insurance, which the Republican Party would leave to private enterprise.
The U.S. Postal Service is caught in the cross-fire of these opposing political beliefs. If Donald Trump is reelected president, he will continue the radical changes which will eventually destroy the U.S. Postal Service. Bipartisan action by Congress to save the Postal Service is doubtful. Meantime, the election rapidly approaches.
Sharon L. Wright, Frankton
