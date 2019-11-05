I've been following the news on President Trump's decision to pull out of Syria and allow the Turkish invasion against the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurds.
As a Vietnam combat vet who has spilled blood and had my own blood spilled for this country, I'm appalled by his decision. In my combat unit, we never left the wounded or dead behind, always got everyone out. Fast forward to now, we've left the Kurds, our ally, to their fate without U. S. assistance.
This is unacceptable. You don't leave an ally behind.
In a strategic sense, this may allow renewed vitality for ISIS campaigns. Time will tell. The U.S. and Europe may live to regret Trump's decision.
In my view, Trump made a poor decision without considering its impact on our standing with our allies. I am skeptical they have confidence in our leadership. Trump is not fit to be commander-in-chief.
Robert Jones, Pendleton
