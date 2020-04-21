We are in a medical crisis that should have been prepared for. Our intelligence agency told our government, the World Health Organization told us, our own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told us in early January.
Our selfish president called it a hoax. He and his gang are making millions off the rigged stock market, so they would lie to the public just to keep the working class working.
Now it is too late for preparation. The virus is spreading across America like the pandemic that was predicted. Every hospital in America is overwhelmed with very sick and dying citizens.
I blame the corrupt Republican Senate and the right-wing Supreme Court justices for America's demise. They stood silent when courage and leadership was needed.
The Republicans in government positions of authority kept quiet as the president divided Americans ideologically, racially and economically.
It seems ironic that we are asked to come together and help each other now.
Under Republican leadership, America will never be great again because the people can see the carnage they have bestowed on us.
Remember in November.
My wife and I are both senior citizens with compromised health issues. We may die because of this policy of heartlessness.
I've had my say.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
