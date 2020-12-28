An article in this month's AARP bulletin reported President Trump has had a few large corporations stop paying their employees' payroll tax into the Social Security fund through the end of the year. What Donald Trump's full intentions are, I can only guess. Perhaps his intentions are what the Republican Party has threatened to do, do away with both Social Security and Medicare, just like they are attempting to do away with the current Affordable Care Act.
There is something else the Republican Party does not like, is unions. Back in 1996, a genuine American World War II American hero, Bob Dole, was the Republican candidate for president against Bill Clinton and was leading in the polls. He was asked on national TV what he thought of the fact that the unions were backing Clinton. I am pretty sure the statement Dole made against unions kept him from becoming the president.
Bill Tankersley, Alexandria
