I have just returned from receiving my COVID-19 vaccination. Indiana has within my view done a great job. Appointment was easy online and confirmed. Everything was very well organized at Community Hospital with no wait.
When I returned home there were messages saying that I had been at the site and another saying the appointment was completed. Good job, Indiana Department of Health and those scientists that created the vaccine in such a short time.
Bob Shoemaker, Anderson
