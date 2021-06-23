In Indiana, only 37.7% of the people have been fully vaccinated. Yet the government has already lifted crowd and business restrictions, and mask mandates, but supposedly only for those that have been "fully vaccinated."
There seems to be a whole lot of people who have not been vaccinated, yet also now refuse to observe mask and personal distance rules altogether. The "Honor Method" does not work!
Even more disturbing, every time I visit a medical facility, they screen me on entry about possible COVID exposure, but never ask about the vaccinations I have had. What is up with that? It is like they don't even trust the very vaccines they are pushing. I don't think it should be "required for entry," but common sense says it matters a great deal. Especially if I am standing in line behind someone who is not vaccinated.
But then I remembered Jim Lucas and his gang of Q-Cult Thugs in the Legislature. The Republicans at the Statehouse made it illegal (overriding the governor's veto) to institute any form of vaccine passports, or even ask anyone to provide proof of vaccinations, or, apparently, even allow medical facilities to ask people if they have been vaccinated at the door.
They pander to 5% of their heavily gerrymandered base, while the rest of us must suffer for it. Deniers of reality to the end.
David Seal, Anderson
