I received a letter from the Department of Veterans Affairs stating that if I could prove I was within 12 miles of Vietnam waters 55 years ago and prove it I might be eligible for compensation for Agent Orange exposure.
Veterans exposed to Agent Orange 55 years ago rest in hometown graveyards after years of denial and horrendous suffering.
The VA might as well asked me to prove I was at Gettysburg or the Battle of the Bulge. Their hypocrisy drove me to tears.
Veterans Day is coming next week. Give a veteran a hug, invite them to your church and pray for them.
Larry Wiesenauer, Anderson
