The House remains a critical battleground for the future of America, and from my home in the 5th District, I see one superb Republican candidate: Victoria Spartz knows government, business, entrepreneurship, big corporations, and families.
She saw the Soviet Empire collapse, earning her master’s in economics shortly after the fall, in Ukraine; she witnessed how difficult it is to undo the damage socialism does. When she came to America, she started working – as a bank teller. Later, Victoria became a CPA and audited Fortune 500 companies, and eventually audited auditors – she knows how to find corruption!
Today, as a state senator, she and her husband raise two girls; they’re farmers and they run a real estate business.
She understands immigration from several angles; she knows what families and small businesses face, and knows how to make life better, more prosperous for the workers, and easier for all.
So this retired teacher is going to vote for her.
Tim Kern, Anderson
