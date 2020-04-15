The Herald Bulletin had a front page article three days ago on the death of Bill Reed, but so far no obituary. I think he deserved one.
Bill was a classic example of a PTSD war veteran. He served in the bloodiest era of the Vietnam conflict. He was wounded, received more than one medal, came back with agent orange damage for life. He came back to individual abuse from the public and a feeling for life that the public disdained war veterans.
For many years I delivered books and tapes from the library to him until about six weeks ago when he didn't answer the doorbell to his mobile home. The police said he was in the hospital. Bill served in a time of brutal close-up action on both sides. He was a sergeant sending men on patrols, sometimes to their deaths. He took his own turn on patrols which some other sergeants didn't. When his men didn't come back he felt guilty.
Bill was a man of integrity and intelligence and yet he refused to believe that the public of today now appreciates and honors veterans. He wouldn't let me talk about how the public now say "thanks for your service."
There was only one Bill Reed, an unappreciated war casualty, and a true PTSD veteran.
Robert Hackler, Anderson resident
