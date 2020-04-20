President Trump, in one of his daily rants on his virus updates, said that no one should have mail-in ballots because people by the thousands send in fraudulent ballots. Of course, that's how he voted in Florida and said that was fine. He has absolutely no evidence of that. Trump said it was all right for Wisconsin voters to stand in long lines during this pandemic. Really cares about the people of our great country, huh?
Trump likes to blame the Obama administration or other presidents who left him in a horrible position to handle this virus. Of course he said that he stopped China from letting people enter our country. We now know that after China's New Year's Eve disclosure of the outbreak, over 480,000 people of multiple nationalities traveled from China to the U.S. before he closed the border, and 40,000 after he closed it Feb. 2. He was warned about how bad this could get, and he did nothing but delay, delay. He had plenty of time to prepare, but instead he just blames the Democrats or Barack Obama.
Trump has been president for nearly three and one half years and yet he still blames everyone but himself. He should man up and take responsibility for his failures. Something he never does, along with never apologize to anyone on anything.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.